Two Occupants of Vehicle Very Under Influence

A Grass Valley man has been arrested for felony child endangerment, among other charges, regarding a teen driver he was riding with. CHP Officer Mike Steele says they’d responded to a call of a disabled vehicle on the side of Highway 49 near Carriage Road, Monday afternoon, which is between Auburn and Grass Valley…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the 17-year-old, as well as the passenger, 58-year-old James Beard, were coming back from Auburn, where they’d obtained the drugs. He says they were essentially passed out and had to be transported to the hospital. Beard was treated and released but the boy is still needing medical attention. Steele declined to be specific about the type of drug that was used…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says a DUI complaint is being filed against the 17-year-old. Beard, described as a family friend of the boy, is also facing two misdemeanor drug-related charges.