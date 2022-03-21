< Back to All News

Two Opportunities to Assist Families with Money Issues

Posted: Mar. 21, 2022 5:50 AM PDT

Nevada County is currently offering two funding opportunities for organizations that assist low-income families improve their financial situation. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says grants are available through two funding sources.

 

The funds are for non-profit organizations that are able to develop and implement programs targeting families that are looking to increase income and get off government assistance.
There is still time for an organization to apply for funds.

More information and links to the applications are available through myNevadaCounty.com.

