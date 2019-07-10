Two Park Grant Applications Submitted by GV

Grass Valley is taking advantage of state money that is availabe to municipalities looking to expand parks and recreation oppoprtunities in their communities.

Community Sevices Analysis, Zac Quentmeyer, presented two applications for Propsition 68 funds. The first application is for a new 31 acre park on Ranchview Court off of Brunswick Road in the Loma Rica Ranch area. The city does not currently own that land.

The application includes site prep and basic infrastructure as well as some multi-use recreational facilities.

The second application is for modifcations at Condon Park which also included fields at Scotten and Lyman Gilmore schools.

Upgrades at the schools include a field rehab at Scotten School and new playgrounds at both schools.

Each grant is for 8.5 million dollars for atotal of 17 million dollars.

Public input on the Proposition 68 process was provided though a number of community workshops in April and May.