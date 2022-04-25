Two People Arrested For Stealing Living In Trailer

Two arrests regarding a stolen travel trailer in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Clint Lovelady says the owner spotted it being hauled, at a gas station on East Main Street…

Lovelady says charges against 39-year-old Clayton Abbott, of Grass Valley, also include forgery. Also taken into custody, with Abbott, was 39-year-old Jennifer Chappel of Gold Run…

Chappel faces two felony charges of receiving known stolen property and criminal conspiracy. Abbott was also arrested on a misdemeanor drug posession charge.