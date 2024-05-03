Two Placer Co Law Enfc Officers Seriously Injured

Two law enforcement officers from Placer County had major injuries from two separate incidents late Thursday night and early Friday morning. In the first incident, deputies observed a van parked in a McDonald’s parking lot in Colfax that was suspected to have been involved in a burglary. The Sheriff’s Department says the suspect immediately became uncooperative and, at some point, shot one of the deputies on the scene. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect. No names were available. Then early Friday morning, the driver of a big rig reportedly ran a red light on Highway 49 in Auburn, at Shale Ridge Road, and collided with a CHP motorcycle officer. No other information is available regardng that incident.