< Back to All News

Two Placer Co Law Enfc Officers Seriously Injured

Posted: May. 3, 2024 10:28 AM PDT

Two law enforcement officers from Placer County had major injuries from two separate incidents late Thursday night and early Friday morning. In the first incident, deputies observed a van parked in a McDonald’s parking lot in Colfax that was suspected to have been involved in a burglary. The Sheriff’s Department says the suspect immediately became uncooperative and, at some point, shot one of the deputies on the scene. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect. No names were available. Then early Friday morning, the driver of a big rig reportedly ran a red light on Highway 49 in Auburn, at Shale Ridge Road, and collided with a CHP motorcycle officer. No other information is available regardng that incident.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha