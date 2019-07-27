< Back to All News

Two Rollover Accidents On Magnolia Road

Posted: Jul. 26, 2019 5:53 PM PDT

Two rollover accidents on the same road in Nevada County Friday, but the passengers managed to escape serious injuries. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the crashes happened on Magnolia Road. The first one was reported near Retherford Road, with one person trapped inside a large pickup in a ditch, but safely extricated without being hurt. The second one occurred, about three hours later, involving an SUV, near Dog Bar Road, with two people extricated with minor injuries…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the passengers were lucky…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele did not know whether alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crashes.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha