Two Rollover Accidents On Magnolia Road

Two rollover accidents on the same road in Nevada County Friday, but the passengers managed to escape serious injuries. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the crashes happened on Magnolia Road. The first one was reported near Retherford Road, with one person trapped inside a large pickup in a ditch, but safely extricated without being hurt. The second one occurred, about three hours later, involving an SUV, near Dog Bar Road, with two people extricated with minor injuries…

Steele says the passengers were lucky…

Steele did not know whether alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crashes.