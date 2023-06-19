Two Serious Injuries After Hwy 49 Head-On Crash

Two serious injuries, after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Grass Valley around the noon hour on Monday. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened on a two-lane stretch near Mack Road, south of McKnight Road. The drivers were 57-year-old Kristi Mathews, of Berkeley, and 68-year-old Wesley Besaw, of Grass Valley. There were no other passengers. And Bice says it appears that Mathews was at fault…

Bice says Mathews had major, unspecified, internal injuries and Besaw may have had a broken leg. Both had to be flown to Sutter-Roseville Medical Center…

Bice says it’s a dangerous spot, with not much shoulder width and little room for error.