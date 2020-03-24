Two Sought For Three Vehicle Pursuits

Two people who’ve led Grass Valley Police on three vehicle pursuits in eight days are still being sought. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says the first one was reported on Segsworth Way, during the evening of March 16th…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Then last (Mon.) night, he says officers spotted that same vehicle being driven near East Main Street and Hughes Road. But he says it was terminated in less than minute, due to high speeds and safety concerns. Bates says even though police had ended their pursuit, the driver was reported to still be travelling in a reckless manner on Rough and Ready Highway, including passing vehicles over a double yellow line and running a stop sign, where they were last seen turning onto Bitney Springs Road. And then a short time later, the pair were seen pulling out of a nearby residential neighborhood on Ridge Road, where they were believed to have been hiding…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says the driver’s speed was not considered excessive, but was, at times, about 10 to 15 miles an hour above the speed limit.