Two State Park Projects Moving Forward Here

Long-awaited projects for 2 state parks in Nevada County are still on track to begin this year, after officials received an update last week from the State Department of Parks and Recreation. But Doug Moon, the Chair of the Save Our Bridge Committee, says restoration of the Bridgeport Covered Bridge, at South Yuba River State Park, won’t likely begin until August, instead of May or June. He says there will likely be a delay in processing a $545,000 grant for the $4.1 million project…

click to listen to Doug Moon

Meanwhile, Moon says the $1.1 million Solar Installation project at Malakoff Diggins Historic State Park is also expected to begin around August…

click to listen to Doug Moon

Moon says it’s hoped the Bridgeport Covered Bridge will re-open by the fall of next year and the solar project will be completed next January.