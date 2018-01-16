< Back to All News

Two State Park Projects Moving Forward Here

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 12:25 AM PST

Long-awaited projects for 2 state parks in Nevada County are still on track to begin this year, after officials received an update last week from the State Department of Parks and Recreation. But Doug Moon, the Chair of the Save Our Bridge Committee, says restoration of the Bridgeport Covered Bridge, at South Yuba River State Park, won’t likely begin until August, instead of May or June. He says there will likely be a delay in processing a $545,000 grant for the $4.1 million project…

click to listen to Doug Moon

Meanwhile, Moon says the $1.1 million Solar Installation project at Malakoff Diggins Historic State Park is also expected to begin around August…

click to listen to Doug Moon

Moon says it’s hoped the Bridgeport Covered Bridge will re-open by the fall of next year and the solar project will be completed next January.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha