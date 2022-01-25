Two Teens Arrested In Vehicle-to-Vehicle Shooting

Two local teens have been arrested for a shots fired incident in Grass Valley. No one was injured. Police Sergeant Dale Norvell says it started on Greenhorn Road, late Friday night, and details remain sketchy…

But Norvell says the Department soon after received a call from the victims. And, a little later, a traffic stop was made of the driver of the suspect vehicle, on Hansen Lane. 18-year-old Devin Wilde was cited for DUI, among a number of misdemeanor charges. But a passenger, 19-year-old Michael Baldasarra, was arrested on four felony charges, including shooting at an occupied vehicle, with the other three charges being drug-related…

Norvell says the occupants of each vehicle did know each other.