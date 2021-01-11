Two Union Carriers Arrested For Vehicle Break-Ins

Two people delivering newspapers for the Union have been arrested for breaking into several vehicles and taking thousands of dollars worth of construction items. They’re identified as 27-year-old Taylor Fletcher of Grass Valley and 30-year-old James Zinola of Nevada City. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says it started with a call from a resident on Lower Colfax Road, during the early morning hours of the past weekend, of the suspects breaking into the toolbox of his construction business truck that was parked at his home. Trygg says one of their deputies patrolling the area was also contacted by Yuba County deputies who’d detained the suspects at the Browns Valley Motel…

Trygg says the toolbox was unlocked. He says Fletcher had been hired by the Union less than a week before the thefts. Zinola was helping her but not hired by the newspaper….

And Trygg says the suspects may also be linked to some other recent vehicle break-ins.