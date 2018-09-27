Two Vote Fraud Arrests Made By Nevada County

Two women, including one from Nevada City, are facing felony election fraud charges. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says 60-year-old Ann Pechar has been arrested for voting twice in the June 2016 primary election, once in Nevada County and once in Santa Clara County. And 48-year-old Deidra Vrooman, whose residence is not clear, and who has not been arrested yet, is accused of voting in Alameda County, as well as Nevada County, during the same election. Walsh says the motive might be due to a combination of factors…

Walsh says the Secretary of State’s Office investigated the case, before referring it to the Nevada County D-A’s office…

Walsh says the charges against both women were actually filed in April.