< Back to All News

Two Vote Fraud Arrests Made By Nevada County

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 6:27 PM PDT

Two women, including one from Nevada City, are facing felony election fraud charges. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says 60-year-old Ann Pechar has been arrested for voting twice in the June 2016 primary election, once in Nevada County and once in Santa Clara County. And 48-year-old Deidra Vrooman, whose residence is not clear, and who has not been arrested yet, is accused of voting in Alameda County, as well as Nevada County, during the same election. Walsh says the motive might be due to a combination of factors…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the Secretary of State’s Office investigated the case, before referring it to the Nevada County D-A’s office…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says the charges against both women were actually filed in April.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha