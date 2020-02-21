< Back to All News

Two Women Injured In Dune Buggy Crash

Posted: Feb. 21, 2020 3:20 PM PST

Two women have been injured after a dune buggy accident late Thursday afternoon. CHP officer James Cornwall says it happened on a stretch of Red Dog Road near Greenhorn Creek…

Cornwall says the 48-year-old Larson had minor injuries but the injuries to her passenger, 50-year-old Sheila Stewart of Grass Valley, were considered major….

Cornwall says it’s not believed that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident. In 2017, Hansen Brothers applied for a use permit from Nevada County to expand the Greenhorn Creek aggregate mining operation by another 38 acres near the Red Dog Road crossing.

