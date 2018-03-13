< Back to All News

Two Year Old Boy Dies in Car Crash

Posted: Mar. 13, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

A two year-old boy has been killed in a single vehicle accident on Highway 20 just east of Nevada City. According to the Highway Patrol, 38 year-old Albert Silva of Grass Valley was driving westbound on Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road around 9 o’clock last night. For some reason, his car drifted off the road to the right. Silva overcorrected and the car rolled several times. Silva has been hospitalized with what have been described as major injuries. The boy was not restrained in a car seat, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

