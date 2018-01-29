Two Young Men Killed In Nevada County Crash

Two young men from Nevada County have been killed in a weekend solo vehicle accident. CHP Officer Reaves Douglas says 20-year-old Dominic Giuliani, of Nevada City, was driving westbound on Highway 20, late Saturday night, about 5 miles northeast of town, near Willow Valley Road…

Douglas says Giuliani overcorrected, went off the road, and struck an embankment, before hitting a large tree on the driver’s side. The impact killed Giuliani, along with his passenger, 19-year-old Dawson Turiello, of Grass Valley. Nearly three years ago, Turiello was featured in a story that aired on KNCO. He was a pin setter at a bowling alley inside the Grass Valley Veteran’s Building…

Douglas says it’s not known, at this time, whether Giuliani was driving under the influence.