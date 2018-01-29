Two Young Men Killed In Nevada County Crash

Two young men from Nevada County have been killed in a weekend solo vehicle accident. CHP Officer Reaves Douglas says 20-year-old Dominic Giuliani, of Nevada City, was driving westbound on Highway 20, late Saturday night, about 5 miles northeast of town, near Willow Valley Road…
click to listen to Officer Douglas
Douglas says Giuliani overcorrected, went off the road, and struck an embankment, before hitting a large tree on the driver’s side. The impact killed Giuliani, along with his passenger, 19-year-old Dawson Turiello, of Grass Valley. Nearly three years ago, Turiello was featured in a story that aired on KNCO. He was a pin setter at a bowling alley inside the Grass Valley Veteran’s Building…
click to listen to Officer Douglas
Douglas says it’s not known, at this time, whether Giuliani was driving under the influence.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines