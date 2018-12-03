< Back to All News

Two Youths Arrested Throwing Objects On I-80

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:26 PM PST

Two teen boys have been arrested for allegedly throwing a variety of objects onto Interstate 80 motorists for the last month and a half. CHP Officer Chris Nave says 19-year-old Keith Ketteringham the-third, of Colfax, and 18-year-old Connor Morris, of Auburn are accused of tossing items from a railroad trestle over the highway, off Carpenter Road, just east of Colfax…

Nave says numerous vehicles were damaged, with one person receiving minor cuts when an object struck her windshield. He says surveillance was then conducted in the area for a period of time before the two youths were observed preparing to throw more items…

Nave says there was one other similar incident a few years ago, but the suspects were arrested that night.

