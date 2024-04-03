Unclaimed Tax Refund Deadline Is Nearing

It’s sometimes hard to fathom. But each year, Californians leave millions of dollars in unclaimed refunds with the Internal Revenue Service. And if they don’t act soon, the money goes back into the federal treasury. The IRS allows three years past the normal tax year deadline to get it. And this year, spokesman Rafael Tulino says that’s May 17th, thanks to 2021 still allowing COVID-related extra filing time…

click to listen to Rafael Tulino

And Tulino says that includes a major boost for low and moderate-income people from the Earned Income Tax Credit…

click to listen to Rafael Tulino

But that money won’t come automatically, you have to file a return to recover it. California has the second-largest amount of unclaimed refunds. That’s over 88-thousand residents missing out on getting back an average of 835 dollars.