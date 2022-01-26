< Back to All News

Underlining Of Power Lines To Start In Nevada City

Posted: Jan. 26, 2022 3:52 PM PST

A major undergrounding of power lines is being done in Nevada City. But it’s not part of PG and E’s recently-announced statewide program designed to reduce wildfire liability. Spokeswoman Megan McFarland says it’ll take place in a residential area, slightly north of Broad Street, on East and West Broad Street, and west along Bennett Street…

McFarland says it’ll be an all-new electric system just beyond the retail area. Construction begins on Tuesday, February first, with work going on between 8am and 5pm. It’s expected to be completed in July…

Crews will trench in the roadway and across sidewalks to install conduit for power, phone, and cable lines. It’s being done through the utility’s so-called 20A program. Customer electric rates will fund such projects after completion of work.

