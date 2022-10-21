Unemployment Rate Down Sightly In September

After a three-tenths of a point increase in August, Nevada County’s unemployment rate took a similar drop in September. It’s at two-point-seven percent, below the state and national rate and also the tenth-lowest among California’s 58 counties. It’s also down nearly two points from a year ago. Meanwhile, James Cox, with the local Alliance for Workforce Development, says the shift for employers in recent months has been from recruitment, because of the worker shortage, to retention…

Cox says local jobseekers will find opportunities in a number of familiar sectors…

Meanwhile, Nevada County’s second-largest sector, next to government, had the largest monthly numerical drop. Leisure and Hospitality lost 180 jobs, with the end of the summer tourist season. But that was offset by the seasonal gain of 330 jobs in the government sector, which includes education.