Unemployment Rate Dropping Again

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 3:55 PM PDT

Nevada County’s unemployment rate is dropping once again, after a significant increase the previous month. It’s down two-tenths of a point, from June to July, at three-point-six percent. That’s also eight-tenths of a point lower than a year ago. The sector with the biggest numerical increase in jobs was Mining, Logging, and Construction, at 90. That’s followed by Retail Trade, with 60 more jobs, and Leisure and Hospitality, with 50 more jobs. Nevada County has the 14th lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties.

