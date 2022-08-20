< Back to All News

Unemployment Rate Drops In July For Nevada County

Posted: Aug. 19, 2022 5:24 PM PDT

After a nearly half-point increase, it’s a minor point-two-percent decrease in Nevada County’s unemployment rate. It was down point-two percent in July, but also three full points lower than a year ago. Luis Alejo, with the state’s Employment Development Department, says once again the Leisure and Hospitality sector had the strongest numerical monthly gain, of 220 jobs…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

The second-largest gain was in Logging, Mining, and Construction, at 120 jobs. Nevada County has the ninth-lowest rate among California’s 58 counties. But Alejo says we also continue to have a small labor pool…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

Meanwhile, the governor’s office says California’s jobless rate fell to historically-low levels, while adding the state’s largest job gain since February. It’s also the second-largest increase since August of last year. The number of employed residents rose for the seventh straight month and the private sector achieved a full recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha