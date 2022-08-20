Unemployment Rate Drops In July For Nevada County

After a nearly half-point increase, it’s a minor point-two-percent decrease in Nevada County’s unemployment rate. It was down point-two percent in July, but also three full points lower than a year ago. Luis Alejo, with the state’s Employment Development Department, says once again the Leisure and Hospitality sector had the strongest numerical monthly gain, of 220 jobs…

The second-largest gain was in Logging, Mining, and Construction, at 120 jobs. Nevada County has the ninth-lowest rate among California’s 58 counties. But Alejo says we also continue to have a small labor pool…

Meanwhile, the governor’s office says California’s jobless rate fell to historically-low levels, while adding the state’s largest job gain since February. It’s also the second-largest increase since August of last year. The number of employed residents rose for the seventh straight month and the private sector achieved a full recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.