< Back to All News

Unemployment Rate Drops In Nevada County

Posted: Sep. 23, 2019 12:20 AM PDT

After two straight months of increases, Nevada County’s unemployment rate is down again. It was three-point-three percent in August, dropping three-tenths of a point from July, the eleventh-lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties. It’s also a-tenth of a point lower than a year ago. The main reason for the improvement was the spike in government sector jobs, which increased by 830 from July. Other notable increases were 60 more jobs each in the Professional and Business Services sector and Mining, Logging, and Construction sector.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha