Unemployment Rate Drops In Nevada County

After two straight months of increases, Nevada County’s unemployment rate is down again. It was three-point-three percent in August, dropping three-tenths of a point from July, the eleventh-lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties. It’s also a-tenth of a point lower than a year ago. The main reason for the improvement was the spike in government sector jobs, which increased by 830 from July. Other notable increases were 60 more jobs each in the Professional and Business Services sector and Mining, Logging, and Construction sector.