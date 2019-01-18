Unemployment Rate In Nevada Co Up Slightly

Another minor fluctuation in Nevada County’s unemployment rate. The rate went up just a-tenth of a point, from November to December, to three-point-four percent. That’s also just a tenth-of-a-point lower than a year ago, when it was three-point-five percent. Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says the sector with the biggest job increase, as usual for this time of year, was Leisure and Hospitality, at 600, since this was during the holiday season…

But Allejo says numbers were, for the most part, stagnant. Civilian unemployment was up by only 60…

The civilian labor force was up by 270, at a total of 49-thousand-470. Nevada County has the 15th lowest jobless rate among California’s 58 counties. Looking at nearby counties…Placer County ranked 10th, Sierra County 37th, Yuba County 44th, and Sutter County is near the bottom, ranking 50th.