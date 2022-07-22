Unemployment Rate Is Up But Still One of Lowest

After several straight months of declines, including a record-low rate in May, Nevada County’s unemployment rate showed a seasonal increase in June. But it’s still only two-point-nine percent, a monthly gain of less than half-a-point. And it’s despite the fact that there were gains in all eleven job category sectors. But Luis Allejo, with the state’s Employment Development Department, points out that there was a 17-percent increase in the number of people now classified as unemployed…

Allejo says the Leisure and Hospitality sector had the largest monthly numerical job gain of 410, which is usually expected this time of year…

The second-biggest gain, of 230 jobs, was in the Mining, Logging, and Construction sector. Allejo also mentions that jobless rates this year are now closer to pre-pandemic levels. The June 2021 rate was still at six-point-two percent. The current rate is also the tenth-lowest among the state’s 58 counties.