Unemployment Rate Remains Stagnant Here

Posted: Dec. 27, 2023 12:54 AM PST

For at least the third straight month, Nevada County’s unemployment rate stayed nearly the same. There was just a slight point-one-percent increase, from September, as well as October, to four-point-one-percent in November. Luis Alejo, with the state’s Employment Development Department, says that’s not unusual…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

Leisure and Hospitality, one of the county’s biggest employment sectors, had the largest numerical monthly job increase, at 180. Alejo says the second-largest was in the Retail Trade sector, with 100 more jobs…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

The county has the 12th-lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties. Meanwhile, a year ago, the rate was one of the lowest on record, at just three-point-three-percent. There was an unusually high number of jobs available, with many employees still not returning to the labor market since the end of the pandemic. Meanwhile, San Mateo County’s current three-point-three-percent gives them the lowest rate.

