< Back to All News

Unemployment Rate Up First Time In 5 Months

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 12:27 PM PDT

For the first time in five months, Nevada County’s jobless rate has gone up. It’s a point-six-percent increase, from May to June, to three-point-eight percent. But Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it’s not unusual…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

Allejo says the most notable job increase was also seasonal, with 510 more jobs in the Leisure and Hospitality sector. Normally, the average is around 400…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

Allejo also points out that this is still the lowest June rate since 2000 and Nevada County has the 13th lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties. It was four-point-one percent a year ago. Meanwhile, Nevada County’s average weekly wage, at 919 dollars, is the 25th highest for the fourth quarter of last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha