Unemployment Rate Up First Time In 5 Months

For the first time in five months, Nevada County’s jobless rate has gone up. It’s a point-six-percent increase, from May to June, to three-point-eight percent. But Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it’s not unusual…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

Allejo says the most notable job increase was also seasonal, with 510 more jobs in the Leisure and Hospitality sector. Normally, the average is around 400…

click to listen to Luis Allejo

Allejo also points out that this is still the lowest June rate since 2000 and Nevada County has the 13th lowest rate among the state’s 58 counties. It was four-point-one percent a year ago. Meanwhile, Nevada County’s average weekly wage, at 919 dollars, is the 25th highest for the fourth quarter of last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.