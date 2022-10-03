Unique Refinery Issues Linked To Gas Price Surge

It’s not certain when gas prices will be coming down again, after another major surge. After the Ukraine war began last spring, prices hit all-time highs, at six-dollars a gallon at most stations. But after a significant downward trend for a number of weeks, many stations have posted increases of nearly a-dollar in the last month. That includes a major spike of 50 to 60-cents in less than a week. John Treanor, with Triple-A of Northern California, says the state continues to have unique refinery issues, related to planned maintenance…

And Treanor says California is the only state in the country that hasn’t switched over to the cheaper winter blend. Governor Newsom has sent a letter to the state’s Air Resources Board, urging them to allow refineries to begin making and distributing it right away. And Treanor says there are other positive signs that relief may be ahead in the near future…

Other officials around the state also continue to push for suspending the gas tax. And if you’re wondering if Hurricane Ian is a factor, Treanor says it has not disrupted oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.