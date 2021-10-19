< Back to All News

United Way Annual Campaign Begins

Posted: Oct. 19, 2021 12:46 AM PDT

This is also United Way of Nevada County Campaign Kick-off month, which started last Friday and lasts through November 14th. Their mission is to improve lives, by mobilizing the caring power of the community and bring together 19 partner agencies. The goal is to raise over 100-thousand dollars in donations by the end of the year. And Board President Shannon Buehler says they want to focus on two programs related to improving low-cost food access. That includes Food Access Saturday…

click to listen to Shannon Buehler

Buehler says the other program is the recently-created School Pantry Project. And they’ll also continue to raise money to increase access to affordable health care, as well as emergency shelter…

click to listen to Shannon Buehler

You can help by calling the office or going to the website of United Way of Nevada County. They’re also celebrating their 39th year in the community.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha