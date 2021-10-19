United Way Annual Campaign Begins

This is also United Way of Nevada County Campaign Kick-off month, which started last Friday and lasts through November 14th. Their mission is to improve lives, by mobilizing the caring power of the community and bring together 19 partner agencies. The goal is to raise over 100-thousand dollars in donations by the end of the year. And Board President Shannon Buehler says they want to focus on two programs related to improving low-cost food access. That includes Food Access Saturday…

Buehler says the other program is the recently-created School Pantry Project. And they’ll also continue to raise money to increase access to affordable health care, as well as emergency shelter…

You can help by calling the office or going to the website of United Way of Nevada County. They’re also celebrating their 39th year in the community.