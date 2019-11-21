< Back to All News

United Way Collecting New Hats, Gloves, and Socks

Posted: Nov. 21, 2019 3:22 AM PST

Colder temperatures have begun to hit Nevada County and with that the United Way of Nevada County is reaching out to the community to help keep people warm and dry. Executive Director Megan Timpany says United Way is collect brand new warm clothing items specifically hats, gloves and socks for residents who might not be able to afford them. Timpany says that a suprising number of families in Nevada County are in need of assistance.

Timpany says a recent survey shows about 35% of families in Nevada County are struggling to make ends meet.
Though it is tempting to donate slightly used items, however, those items will not be accepted. Donations do need to be new and unused.
Donations can be dropped off at a number of locations around the county.

Clothing donations will be accteped through December 12th. Distribution will take place prior to the Christmas Holiday.
Timpany is grateful to the generous Nevada County community.

United Way is also a partnering with the Nevada County Food Bank to provide food for the annual Toy and Food Run that takes place December 14.

