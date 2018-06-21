< Back to All News

United Way Day of Action

The annual United Way “Day of Action” is taking place across the country, today, as over 400 cities particpate in community action improvement projects. Executive Director of United Way of Nevada County, Megan Timpany, says local businesses are partnering with non-profits in the area to work on several projects.

Timpany says they are also doing a project with the Nevada County Food Bank that provides lunches for school age kids who ususally get free or reduced price lunch at schools, but do not get services during the summer.

Because of the extreme heat forcast for the day, a couple of the outdoor projects such as garden work and clean-up are being postponed until a cooler date can be identified.
Timpany says the annual event has a new date this year.

The Day of Action includes almost 100 community violunteers, but this year there are a little less because the date was moved and does not take place during the school year so there is less student particpation.

