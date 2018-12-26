United Way Distributes Warm Clothing

A number of Nevda County residents will be a bit warmer this winter, thanks to The United Way of Nevada County. The organization recently completed a warm clothing drive and distribution project. Executive Director Megan Timpany says, though donations were down from previous years, a number of partner agencies still benifitted from Nevada County kindness.

Timpany did says county residents are extremely generous, but donations appeared to be down this year likely because people are donating to multiple causes including the Camp Fire. Timpany says she is excited about the the direction the United Way of Nevada County is heading in 2019.

Timpany says that the success of of Food Access Saturdays has been positive for the community, and a future health clinic is also in the works.