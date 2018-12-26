< Back to All News

United Way Distributes Warm Clothing

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 2:37 PM PST

A number of Nevda County residents will be a bit warmer this winter, thanks to The United Way of Nevada County. The organization recently completed a warm clothing drive and distribution project. Executive Director Megan Timpany says, though donations were down from previous years, a number of partner agencies still benifitted from Nevada County kindness.

Listen to Megan Timpany

Timpany did says county residents are extremely generous, but donations appeared to be down this year likely because people are donating to multiple causes including the Camp Fire. Timpany says she is excited about the the direction the United Way of Nevada County is heading in 2019.

Listen to Megan Timpany

Timpany says that the success of of Food Access Saturdays has been positive for the community, and a future health clinic is also in the works.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha