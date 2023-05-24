< Back to All News

United Way Has COVID Payments Available

Posted: May. 24, 2023 12:18 AM PDT

Even with the pandemic emergency officially ending this month, relief money is still available. United Way of Nevada County has been chosen to distribute one-time 600-dollar payments to eligible farmworkers, as well as those in food processing. Executive Director Louise Reed says up to 182 employees can receive them…

Reed says expenses could have included equipment designed to minimize exposure…

The grant money is available until next February. If you believe you or your employees are eligible, call United Way of Nevada County at 274-8111 or go to their website for more details on the application process.

