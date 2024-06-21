< Back to All News

United Way Has Day Of Action

Posted: Jun. 21, 2024 12:13 AM PDT

In June of every year, thousands of people across the globe take action to improve their communities’ volunteering with their local United Way. And for the Nevada County chapter, Executive Director Louise Reed says Saturday marks their second annual Day of Action….

Reed says there are four notable projects that will be going on. They’re partnering with the Mankind Project to help Community Beyond Violence…

Reed says United Way is also partnering with 49er Rotary of Nevada City to add landscaping to Gold Country Senior Services’ brand new center that’s scheduled to open in July. And the Sundance Horse Rescue in Penn Valley will be getting a new hay shed. Reed says the county has amazing nonprofit organizations doing important work and United Way volunteers are eager to support them however they can. United Way’s mission includes filling in social services gaps and having all community members meet the basic needs of food, health, and clothing.

