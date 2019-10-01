< Back to All News

United Way Kicks Off October Campaign

Posted: Oct. 1, 2019 7:47 AM PDT

Today is the beginning of October, which is a big month for one of Nevada County’s big non-profits. The United Way is launching their fundraising campaign, with the focus this year on a free medical and dental clinic coming up in January. Executive Director Megan Timpany says the October campaign has become a local tradition…

Listen to Megan Timpany 1

The United Way’s annual book sale also begins today in the lobby of the Rood Center, and runs all month long. Other fundraisers, such as the annual Grills and Grilles event, are planned during the month. Timpany says the United Way is joining with a group called California Care Force to bring basic care to people who are uninsured, underinsured, or just can’t afford it…

Listen to Megan Timpany 2

That clinic will occupy three buildings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha