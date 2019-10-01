United Way Kicks Off October Campaign

Today is the beginning of October, which is a big month for one of Nevada County’s big non-profits. The United Way is launching their fundraising campaign, with the focus this year on a free medical and dental clinic coming up in January. Executive Director Megan Timpany says the October campaign has become a local tradition…

The United Way’s annual book sale also begins today in the lobby of the Rood Center, and runs all month long. Other fundraisers, such as the annual Grills and Grilles event, are planned during the month. Timpany says the United Way is joining with a group called California Care Force to bring basic care to people who are uninsured, underinsured, or just can’t afford it…

That clinic will occupy three buildings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

