United Way Looking For Board Members

The United Way of Nevada County is looking for board members to round out an already strong team. Executive Director, Megan Timpany says they are looking for members with a variety of backgrounds including local business or government, sales and marketing, and most importantly have a passion for our community. She already has six members, but would like four more.

Timpany says the additional members would be nice since members rotate on an off the board in roughly two year cycles.

United Way of Nevada County’s current service priority is to strive to assure families are able to meet their basic need for food, shelter, and access to health care. For more information visit the website UWNC.org