The Nevada County Board of Supervisors recognizes the value of multiple organizations working together for a common goal and at its recent meeting adopted a resolution declaring September 29 through October 27 as United Way of Nevada County Campaign Kickoff Month. Lisa Renner says United Way of Nevada County has been around for four decades.

The local chapter of United Way focuses priorites on working towards having all residents in the community meet the basic needs of food, health, and clothing. Renner says United Way partner organizations include The Food Bank of Nevada County and the Interfaith Food Ministry; Gold Country Senior Services, Partners in English Language Learners, Sierra Nevada Children Services, Stanford Sierra Youth and Familes; Hopitality House; Sierra Community House.; Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northern Sierra and Community Beyond Violence.

United Way of Nevada County works with partner organizations to identify gaps in social services and mobilize volunteers to run programs to fill those gaps. Current gap programs include Food Access Saturday, School Pantries, the Nevada County Health Clinic, and Project Warmth.

More information and ways to donate located at UWNC.org.