United Way Praises Local Generosity In 2023

Posted: Jan. 1, 2024 12:32 AM PST

It was a very successful Project Warmth for United Way of Nevada County. Executive Director Louise Reed says they recently completed their third and final shopping spree. And over 16-hundred clothing items were distributed, including about 750 coats and jackets. That was a 40-percent jump from a year ago, with more dropoff spots for this campaign…

click to listen to Louise Reed

Reed says United Way continued to increase their impact on the community in 2023. That included expanding their Food Access Saturday distributions. Also, increasing the Food Pantries program to about a-dozen schools in the western county…

click to listen to Louise Reed

Reed also described financial donations as a “little better” in 2023. And she reminds people that some of those contributions may also be eligible for a corporate match. Thousands of companies offer employee matching programs that contribute matching funds to the organizations that their employees support.

