United Way’s Annual Day of Action Friday

Friday is United Way’s annual Day of Action, and the Nevada County chapter wil have dozens of projects they will be working on all over the community–helping out area non-profits. United Way of Nevada County Executive Director Megan Timpany says they’ve lined up many people to help out…
They have several projects planned…
One example at Community Beyond Violence is building a fence around the children’s area at the safe house, and building a wheelchair accessible pathway. This is the eleventh annual United Way ‘Day of Action’.
–gf
