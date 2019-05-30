< Back to All News

United Way’s Annual Day of Action Friday

Posted: May. 30, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Friday is United Way’s annual Day of Action, and the Nevada County chapter wil have dozens of projects they will be working on all over the community–helping out area non-profits. United Way of Nevada County Executive Director Megan Timpany says they’ve lined up many people to help out…

Listen to Megan Timpany 1

They have several projects planned…

Listen to Megan Timpany 2

One example at Community Beyond Violence is building a fence around the children’s area at the safe house, and building a wheelchair accessible pathway. This is the eleventh annual United Way ‘Day of Action’.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha