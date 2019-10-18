< Back to All News

United Way’s Grills and Grilles Saturday

Posted: Oct. 18, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

Where else can you enjoy classic cars and great barbecue at the same location? Western Gateway Park is the site for United Way’s ‘Grills and Grilles’ event tomorrow. Executive Director Megan Timpany says they’ll be plenty to see and do, and good stuff to eat…

Listen to Megan Timpany 1

As for the barbecue…

Listen to Megan Timpany 2

The event also includes the Derek Sorenson Disc Golf Tournament, which starts at 9am. The rest of the event begins at 11am and runs til 4pm with vendors, beer and wine, a kids area, and live music. There’s no charge for admission, but you need to purchase the barbecue tastings.

–gf

