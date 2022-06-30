< Back to All News

Unity In The Community In Penn Valley Saturday

Posted: Jun. 30, 2022 12:52 AM PDT

Penn Valley is also gearing up for a big Fourth of July weekend event. It’s their first-ever Unity in the Community, on Saturday, at Western Gateway Park. It features a Music Festival celebrating veterans. Ken Paige, the owner of Friar Tuck’s, had been wanting to put on such a festival since he took over the restaurant, which features live bands on a regular basis…

click to listen to Ken Paige

There will be music from five different bands, along with traditional veterans’ tributes, such as Taps, Honor and Color Guards, and a 21-gun salute. And another organizer, Barbara Kish, says children won’t feel left out…

click to listen to Barbara Kish

There’ll also be a number of competitive games provided by Nevada County Sportsman. Plus lots of food and drink vendors. Admission is ten-dollars per carload, or five-dollars for a single person. That’s Unity in the Community, Saturday, from one to eight pm, at Western Gateway Park.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha