Unity In The Community In Penn Valley Saturday

Penn Valley is also gearing up for a big Fourth of July weekend event. It’s their first-ever Unity in the Community, on Saturday, at Western Gateway Park. It features a Music Festival celebrating veterans. Ken Paige, the owner of Friar Tuck’s, had been wanting to put on such a festival since he took over the restaurant, which features live bands on a regular basis…

There will be music from five different bands, along with traditional veterans’ tributes, such as Taps, Honor and Color Guards, and a 21-gun salute. And another organizer, Barbara Kish, says children won’t feel left out…

There’ll also be a number of competitive games provided by Nevada County Sportsman. Plus lots of food and drink vendors. Admission is ten-dollars per carload, or five-dollars for a single person. That’s Unity in the Community, Saturday, from one to eight pm, at Western Gateway Park.