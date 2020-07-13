< Back to All News

Unity March Not What Rumors Stated

Posted: Jul. 13, 2020 12:15 AM PDT

A controversial event in Nevada City did not materializei into the rucous protest that social media had rumored it to be. The Unity March took place Saturday evening, but with only a handful of participants. Organizer Fayth Woodward, said she was glad it was a smaller event, she never intended it to be a large protest.

The Coalition for Racial Justice Nevada County was not in support of the Unity Parade. In a facebook post responding to the event, the coalition refered to the march as a “All Lives Matter/Blue Lives Matter event disguised as a “unified” demonstration. Woodward says that is not the case.

Woodward says she is meeting with Coalition leadership to share the ideas that were collected as part of the Unity March in order to help create positve change.

