< Back to All News

Unofficially: City Won’t Consider Changing Gas Station Code

Posted: Jan. 16, 2020 12:37 AM PST

An official agenda item asking city council to take an unofficial position on an issue? That was the case Tuesday evening when the Grass Valley City Council looked at an agenda item requesting the council to consider amending the City’s Development Code that limits the distance between two or more gas stations. Current code sets the minimum distance at 500 feet. At the meeting the owners of two lots on South Auburn Street that were hoping to develop an AM/PM station, convenience store and carwash across the street from the Chevron Station at McKnight Way wanted it amended. The owners did not want to spend any more money on the project if the code wan’t going to change. However, members of the public were not in support.

Listen to Public Comment

Council members also weighed in on the purpose of the code. Ben Aguilar saying the code is intended to protect Grass Valley from and urban look.

Listen to Ben Aguilar

Aguilar also mentioned that Bruswick Basin was not part of the city when it was developed.

Listen to Ben Aguilar

Though no official action was necessary, the council did confirm that they are not interested in changing the code.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha