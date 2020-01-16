Unofficially: City Won’t Consider Changing Gas Station Code

An official agenda item asking city council to take an unofficial position on an issue? That was the case Tuesday evening when the Grass Valley City Council looked at an agenda item requesting the council to consider amending the City’s Development Code that limits the distance between two or more gas stations. Current code sets the minimum distance at 500 feet. At the meeting the owners of two lots on South Auburn Street that were hoping to develop an AM/PM station, convenience store and carwash across the street from the Chevron Station at McKnight Way wanted it amended. The owners did not want to spend any more money on the project if the code wan’t going to change. However, members of the public were not in support.

Council members also weighed in on the purpose of the code. Ben Aguilar saying the code is intended to protect Grass Valley from and urban look.

Aguilar also mentioned that Bruswick Basin was not part of the city when it was developed.

Though no official action was necessary, the council did confirm that they are not interested in changing the code.