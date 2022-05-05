Unpermitted Cannabis Grow Seized North San Juan

Two arrests in North San Juan for a large unpermitted cannabis grow. Janice Mackey is the Cannabis Information Officer for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. She says this was not the first time they had served a search warrant in the area, off Sebastapol Road…

Mackey says about 14-thousand plants were seized…

Mackey says none of the cannabis was mature enough yet to process. Five firearms were also seized, including assault weapons with altered or erased serial numbers, along with a stolen handgun. 24-year-old Marcos Padilla-Barrigan, from Orland, and 35-year-old Pablo Garcia-Ochoa, from Corning, were taken into custody.