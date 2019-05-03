Unusual May Survey Shows Strong Snowpack

The Sierra snowpack is still large enough that a fifth and final survey for the season was conducted Thursday. And it’s still at 144-percent of average in the northern range, a drop of just nine-percent from a month ago. That’s also the statewide average. Meanwhile, it’s 149-percent of average in the Nevada Irrigation District. General Manager Rem Scherzinger says he’s never seen so much snow in the district this time of year…

Scherzinger says the snowpack remains cold and dense, since there haven’t been that many really warm spring days. So NID reservoir storage is still at 98-percent of average, which will mean good carryover going into the the 2019-2020 winter, especially for farmers and ranchers…

Meanwhile, storage at Oroville Dam is at 114-percent of average. It’s 108-percent at Shasta Dam. The state’s 2019 snowpack reached its peak on March 31st and is the fifth largest on record, according to the State Department of Water Resources.