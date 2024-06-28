Unusual PGE Rate Cut For Rest Of Summer

Some unexpected and unprecedented rate relief from PG and E is coming for the hottest months of the year when bills are the highest. Spokesman Paul Moreno says electricity rates are being cut by nine-percent for the rest of the summer, starting with July bills. He says the utility has recently finished collecting costs incurred in previous years from energy supplies, which have been a lot more expensive. Also from trimming work, to reduce the chance for wildfires being caused by tree branches falling on power lines….

click to listen to Paul Moreno

And that would mean another rate hike. But Moreno maintains that would only bring bills back to pre-July levels. In the meantime, he reminds customers to keep thermostats at 78-degrees or higher…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says you should also avoid using appliances with high energy consumption between 4 and 9pm. That’s when rates are highest for customers with Time of Use plans, of which there are many.