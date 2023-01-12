Update CodeRED Status for February Test

Nevada County uses an integrated alert system, CodeRed, to notify residents of an emergency situation that needs action such as evacuation orders. The county is preparing to test the system by sending out system-wide alerts and County Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says it highly recommended that you sign up and link your contact methods to any address that you or your family visit often.

The Office of Emergency Services will be testing the system on Wednesday February 1st and will send a message to over 100,000 registered contacts spread throughout the county. Rolling messages will be sent to targeted areas based on address. If you register multiple addresses, you will receive multiple tests.

Wolfe also says if you are new to the area, you can also create a new account through the website. or edit existing addresses, phone numbers, or email addresses. You can also send a text message to create a new account or telephone for assistance.

readynevadacounty.org/emergency-alerts