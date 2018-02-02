UPDATE: Highway 20 Now Open

Highway 20 is open with no restrictions from Nevada City to Interstate 80. It was re-opened late last night after a crash on Wednesday that killed two people. A fuel tanker collided with a tow truck, and both vehicles burst into flames. CalTrans spokeswoman Liza Whitmore says an early estimate was that the roadway wouldn’t be opened until tomorrow, but crews were able to make repairs quickly…

Listen to Liza Whitmore

As for how the crash happened, and the identity of the drivers, Highway Patrol Officer Chris Nave says that’s going to still take awhile…

Listen to Chris Nave

The tow truck was from Kilroy’s in Grass Valley. The tanker was from a company based in Stockton. Authorities were able to recover the bodies of the two drivers.

–gf