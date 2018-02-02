< Back to All News

UPDATE: Highway 20 Now Open

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 6:06 AM PST

Highway 20 is open with no restrictions from Nevada City to Interstate 80. It was re-opened late last night after a crash on Wednesday that killed two people. A fuel tanker collided with a tow truck, and both vehicles burst into flames. CalTrans spokeswoman Liza Whitmore says an early estimate was that the roadway wouldn’t be opened until tomorrow, but crews were able to make repairs quickly…

Listen to Liza Whitmore

As for how the crash happened, and the identity of the drivers, Highway Patrol Officer Chris Nave says that’s going to still take awhile…

Listen to Chris Nave

The tow truck was from Kilroy’s in Grass Valley. The tanker was from a company based in Stockton. Authorities were able to recover the bodies of the two drivers.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha