Update Medi-Cal Information to Maintain Benefits

With the end of the year rapidly approaching and a number of COVID programs ending soon, County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe reminds people that are on Medi-Cal to update their information.

Wolfe says it is easy to update the information. You can contact the county through a number of methods.

You can also update the information online by logging into your Medi-Cal benefits account and providing the changes.

Wolfe says it is imperative to keep data accurate so you can continue to receive the benefits for which you are eligible. The phone number to call is: 530-265-1340