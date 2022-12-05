< Back to All News

Update Medi-Cal Information to Maintain Benefits

Posted: Dec. 5, 2022 5:24 AM PST

With the end of the year rapidly approaching and a number of COVID programs ending soon, County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe reminds people that are on Medi-Cal to update their information.

 

Wolfe says it is easy to update the information. You can contact the county through a number of methods.

 

You can also update the information online by logging into your Medi-Cal benefits account and providing the changes.
Wolfe says it is imperative to keep data accurate so you can continue to receive the benefits for which you are eligible. The phone number to call is: 530-265-1340

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha