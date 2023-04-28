Update On Wolf Creek Trail Extension Presented

Some three and a half years after it opened, a two-point-three mile extension is now in the works for the Wolf Creek Trail. And it includes a bike path along the creek. But environmental approvals and getting the remaining funding make the timeline uncertain for now. That includes working out right-of-way agreements with Cal Trans, since part of the route is near Highways 20 and 49. City Manager Tim Kiser, though, reminded the Grass Valley City Council,Tuesday night, that there’s a lot of state receptiveness for such projects…

City Councilmember Bob Branstrom was told by design consultants and engineers at the meeting that Cal Trans is not 100-percent on board yet. But he indicated optimism about the extension becoming a reality…

The project features six segments, with the first segment completed in late 2019.