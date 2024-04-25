Update On Nevada City Recreation Projects

An update on a skateboard park for Nevada City was presented at a recent Parks Initiative Committee meeting. And it was well-attended. Doug Fleming is one of two City Councilmembers on the Committee, along with Adam Kline. And he says it looks like traffic and parking concerns from neighbors living on Reward Street are being addressed…

The skateboard park is also adjacent to Seven Hills Middle School, and Fleming says he also feels that potential noise impacts can be mitigated. A Proposition 64 grant was originally going to fund an artificial ball field at the school. But the one-million dollars in funding could no longer cover rising construction costs, and the city initially shifted entirely to a skateboard park, which sparked outcries from school officials. But Fleming says there will now be a less-expensive re-done grass ball field that’s also more environmentally-friendly and also includes other amenities…

But with the total cost of both projects now at around one-and-a-half million dollars, Fleming says more money has been contributed by the city and the school. But more fundraising will still be needed, including efforts to find more grants. More community meetings are planned. Fleming says it’s hoped the rennovated ball field will be ready by the next school year. And it’ll be at least a year before the skateboard park opens, with amenities being completed in phases.